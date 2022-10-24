5 songs you must hear this week: 24 October 2022

Looking for something to spice up the playlist this week? Here are five suggestions that I hope you’ll like.

1. Florence + The Machine, Free (Live)

Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden (Republic Records)

Recommended If You Like: Live Florence, obviously

After being sidelined along with everyone else during COVID, Florence + the Machine has come roaring back with a tour that’s been getting rave reviews. Two performances at Madison Square Garden in September were considered so strong that a surprise 23-track live album was warranted with Free (a Dance Fever track) being one of the highlights. A digital version of the is available now with a vinyl set ready for release on April 14.

2. half•alive, Did I Make You Up?

Conditions of a Punk (RCA)

RIYL: Things in a Twenty One Pilots/Coin/Lovelytheband vibe

Half•alive (H•A to their fans), a trio from Long Beach, California, has been around for a little more than five years and is preparing to release their third album on December 2. The first single is a break-up song that comes with an interestingly choreographed one-shot (ish) video with a cast of dozens. Clever

3. Molly Moore, Hate Myself

Single (Home Planet Records)

RIYL: Good-natured self-loathing

Molly Moore moved from New York to LA after graduating from high school six months early. She immediately threw herself completely into music, releasing music independently and finding some virality online. Still fiercely independent, she has this song that may remind some of the outspoken female alt-rockers of the 90s and early 2000s. Think Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and maybe Avril Lavigne.

4. Jean Dawson, Sick of It

Chaos Now (Varick St./Def Jam)

RIYL: A guy who can love Kanye, The Cure, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Outkast

Jean Dawson (a dude) was raised in Tijuana by an African-American father and a Mexican mother. Growing up with both rock and West Coast hip hop, he evolved into an experimental producer/artist with three albums. Not bad for a kid who grew up so poor he’d take the bus to a local music store after school where he’d practice his piano lessons.

5. Palaye Royale, Lifeless Stars

Fever Dream (Sumerian)

RIYL: Fashion-art rock (their term)

Another single from this Las Vegas band’s upcoming fourth album. They’re actually a Canadian-American outfit formed by the three Kropp brothers, one of whom was born in Canada. The other two were born in the US after the family relocated. None of them use the name “Kropp,” though, pulling a Kings of Leon by using just their first and second names. And the name is a modified spelling of Palais Royale, the lakeside music venue in Toronto.