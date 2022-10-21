ASIRT investigates woman’s death after being in Edmonton police custody

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died after being in police custody last weekend.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to a call from EMS for assistance with a woman who was intoxicated at a business in the area of 34 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived, the woman was being held down by a family member.

Officers put the woman in handcuffs until EMS arrived. She was assessed by EMS, but police said the woman declined transport to the hospital.

The woman’s family was going to take her to hospital in their own vehicle, but police said she became uncooperative.

Shortly after, the EPS said the family waved down police to help take the woman to hospital. By this time, it was 11:47 p.m., according to police.

Officers handcuffed the woman again and put her in the back seat of a police vehicle to take her to the hospital. When police arrived at the hospital just after midnight, they said the woman was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police began CPR until hospital staff took over the woman’s care at 12:08 a.m. on Sunday. Police said she died in hospital on Tuesday.

“This tragic loss of the life of such a young person has affected all involved, and the EPS extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as the first responders and medical personnel who attended the call and provided care,” the EPS said in a news release Friday morning.

The director of law enforcement was made aware of the incident and ASIRT has been directed to investigate.

The EPS said it will fully cooperate with ASIRT’s investigation.

ASIRT said Friday it is investigating the incident but could not release further details.