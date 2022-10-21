Menu

Crime

Innisfil neighbourhood evacuation related to armed robbery, 2 charged: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 11:23 am
Police have charged two men in connection to an armed robbery after two people reported being robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a parked vehicle. View image in full screen
Police have charged two men in connection to an armed robbery after two people reported being robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a parked vehicle. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Central Region Ontario Provincial Police are sharing more details about an incident that led to some residents in Innisfil being evacuated from their homes earlier this week.

Police have charged two men in connection to an armed robbery after two people reported being robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a parked vehicle.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the area of Coleman Crescent and Ferguson Street in Innisfil around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday.

After arriving, police saw two males fleeing the area on foot and into a residence on Huron Crescent.

The neighbourhood was temporarily evacuated while police searched for the suspect.

Police say one male complied with demands to exit and was subsequently arrested without incident, while the second male did not cooperate with police demands.

Read more: OPP make arrest after ‘incident’ in Huron Court neighbourhood in Innisfil

As part of an existing commitment to temporarily provide front-line police service in the South Simcoe police jurisdiction, the investigation was turned over to the OPP.

Trending Now

Around 10:00 a.m., the OPP made contact with one male, who surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

James Slok, 21, of Innisfil faces several charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, imitation firearm use while committing an offence, and mischief under $5,000.

Henricus Slok, 28, of Innisfil was also charged with robbery using a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

