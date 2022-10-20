Menu

Crime

Suspect in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali arrested, charged: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 2:22 pm
Hamilton Police at a scene on Beach Boulevard near the Burlington lift bridge. Investigators say a man was located with life-threatening injuries and is believed to be 63-year-old Faqir Ali of Mount Hope. He was allegedly kidnapped in a home invasion. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police at a scene on Beach Boulevard near the Burlington lift bridge. Investigators say a man was located with life-threatening injuries and is believed to be 63-year-old Faqir Ali of Mount Hope. He was allegedly kidnapped in a home invasion. Global News

A 27-year-old man is facing a charge in connection with a Mount Hope homicide and abduction investigation dating back to 2021.

Hamilton Police say the man was arrested on Wednesday “without incident” and charged with a single count of adult kidnapping.

Faqir Ali was abducted and one of his two sons was killed during an attack at a residence on Glancaster Road near Dickenson Road shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 in hospital after Hamilton, Ont. home invasion and kidnapping

Police said two men in their 20s — Ali’s sons — were found at the home suffering from gunshot wounds with Hasnain (Nano) Ali succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Ali had been forcibly taken from the residence in a dark SUV following the shooting and “violently assaulted” before he was found near Beach Boulevard not far from the Burlington Lift Bridge.

Homicide detectives previously charged three others in connection with Hasnain Ali’s death.

Read more: Suspect in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali charged with murder

The trio, all from Hamilton, face attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

Hamilton Police previously reported they believed money was what the assailants were targeting.

The investigation is ongoing.

