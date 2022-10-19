Menu

Crime

Police investigate after dump truck box becomes lodged under overpass along Hwy 401

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 19, 2022 9:51 am
A screenshot of a video posted to Twitter by Ontario Provincial Police shows a dump truck box stuck underneath a pedestrian bridge along Highway 401. View image in full screen
A screenshot of a video posted to Twitter by Ontario Provincial Police shows a dump truck box stuck underneath a pedestrian bridge along Highway 401. OPP / Twitter

Police are investigating after a dump truck box became lodged underneath an overpass in Mississauga.

In a tweet Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the box became stuck along the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, approaching Mavis Road.

Police said officers are investigating.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the box “obviously lifted when it hit this pedestrian overpass.”

He said the truck driver was not injured as a result of the incident.

Schmidt said bridge engineers have done some “preliminary inspections” of the bridge.

“And hopefully they’ll give us the green light to re-open these lanes as soon as this box is removed,” he said.

Police said officers expect it will take three hours before the lanes are reopened.

