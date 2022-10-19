Police investigate after dump truck box becomes lodged under overpass along Hwy 401

Police are investigating after a dump truck box became lodged underneath an overpass in Mississauga.
In a tweet Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the box became stuck along the eastbound lanes of Highway 401, approaching Mavis Road.
Police said officers are investigating.
In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the box “obviously lifted when it hit this pedestrian overpass.”
He said the truck driver was not injured as a result of the incident.
Schmidt said bridge engineers have done some “preliminary inspections” of the bridge.
“And hopefully they’ll give us the green light to re-open these lanes as soon as this box is removed,” he said.
Police said officers expect it will take three hours before the lanes are reopened.
