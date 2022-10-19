Capitals play the Senators following Ovechkin’s 2-goal showing

See more sharing options

Washington Capitals (2-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators after Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Capitals’ 6-4 win.

Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games last season. The Senators had a 19.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 48 goals on 243 chances.

Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 26-12-6 record in road games last season. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Cam Talbot: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Connor Brown: day to day (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.