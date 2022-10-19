RCMP called to Kelowna middle school Tuesday after report of possible gunshots

Send this page to someone via email

There was a bit of a scare for staff and students Tuesday at a middle school in Kelowna when RCMP were called there for a report of gunshots.

At 3 p.m., Springvalley Middle School staff notified police of the gunshots in the nearby neighbourhood and quickly called for a shelter-in-place procedure.

Parents had arrived at the school for the 3:15 p.m. dismissal and were called indoors or asked to remain in their cars.

A few Springvalley students were aboard the bus outside the school and returned indoors.

The shelter-in-place procedure lasted 17 minutes until it was lifted after RCMP confirmed that it was a false report.

“School administrators and staff are trained to follow strict procedures and always act out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of school communities,” said a news release from Central Okanagan Public Schools.