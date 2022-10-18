Durham police seek public’s assistance locating vulnerable man reported missing in Oshawa

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vulnerable man reported missing in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said 33-year-old Chaise Hutchings was last seen on Oct. 14 in Oshawa.

“Police and his family have concerns for his well-being and he is overdue for his needed medication,” officers said in a news release.

Police said Hutchings is six-feet-tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers said it’s not immediately clear what clothing he is wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

