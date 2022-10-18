Police make weekend impaired driving arrests in Lindsay, Bancroft

See more sharing options

Police in Lindsay and Bancroft reported impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

In Lindsay, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service on Sunday evening were called to check on the wellbeing of an occupant in a vehicle outside a Lindsay St. South business.

Officers found two people asleep in the vehicle. Police say while officers spoke with a passenger, the driver started the ignition and revved the engine while remaining in park. Officers determined the driver was impaired.

Amie Stroud, 37, of Orillia, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

On Saturday afternoon, Lindsay police responded to a witness report of a suspected impaired driver on the property of Memorial Park. Officers located the suspect and determined he was impaired.

Troy McKeigue, 51, of Pefferlaw, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Both individuals were released and have scheduled court appearances in Lindsay on Nov. 24.

Bancroft traffic stop

Bancroft OPP around 8 p.m. on Friday responded to a traffic complaint on Boulter Road in Carlow-Mayo Township.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired.

Shane Barr, 35, of Sprucegrove Alta., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Nov. 22.