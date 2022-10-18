Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP charge Brock Township man with criminal harassment after youths followed

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 18, 2022 10:46 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Orillia OPP charged a 29-year-old man with criminal harassment after several youths reported they were being followed by a vehicle this weekend.

On Saturday at around 5:50 p.m., a man was reported to be following a youth on a trail near Sundial Drive.

Police say the young person contacted their parent, who came to the area and reported the incident to police.

Officers responded to the area but did not find the individual or his vehicle.

Read more: Several road closures in Barrie this Thursday for funeral of 2 Ontario police officers shot dead

A short time later, at 6 p.m., officers were sent to a second incident, where a group of youths reported being approached by an individual in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The youths ran back to their home and reported the incident to the police.

Officers from Orillia OPP asked for assistance from OPP Aviation Services, which immediately set out to search for the vehicle.

Following the investigation, Orillia OPP charged Matthew Rooney-Forgues, 29, of Brock Township, with four counts of criminal harassment.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Oct. 17 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

OPPOrilliaOntario Provincal PoliceOrillia OntarioCriminal harrasmentfollowing youthMatthew Rooney-ForguesOrillia Ontario Provincal Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers