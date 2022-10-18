Orillia OPP charge Brock Township man with criminal harassment after youths followed

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP charged a 29-year-old man with criminal harassment after several youths reported they were being followed by a vehicle this weekend.

On Saturday at around 5:50 p.m., a man was reported to be following a youth on a trail near Sundial Drive.

Police say the young person contacted their parent, who came to the area and reported the incident to police.

Officers responded to the area but did not find the individual or his vehicle.

A short time later, at 6 p.m., officers were sent to a second incident, where a group of youths reported being approached by an individual in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The youths ran back to their home and reported the incident to the police.

Officers from Orillia OPP asked for assistance from OPP Aviation Services, which immediately set out to search for the vehicle.

Following the investigation, Orillia OPP charged Matthew Rooney-Forgues, 29, of Brock Township, with four counts of criminal harassment.

The man was held for a bail hearing on Oct. 17 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.