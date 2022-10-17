1 person taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga, police say

See more sharing options

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Kennedy and Otto roads.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the incident.

“One person taken to local hospital with serious injuries,” police said in the tweet.

In an update, police said the person’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers said roads are closed in the area and asked motorists to “use alternate routes.”

UPDATE:

– Kennedy Rd blocked both directions between Otto Rd & Annagem Blvd

– Injuries are non-life threatening — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 17, 2022