1 person taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga, police say

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, police say.
In a tweet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Kennedy and Otto roads.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Read more: Man charged in connection with shooting at Mississauga nightclub: police
Read More
“One person taken to local hospital with serious injuries,” police said in the tweet.
Trending Now
In an update, police said the person’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Officers said roads are closed in the area and asked motorists to “use alternate routes.”
Comments