Traffic

1 person taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 17, 2022 4:50 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Kennedy and Otto roads.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Read more: Man charged in connection with shooting at Mississauga nightclub: police

“One person taken to local hospital with serious injuries,” police said in the tweet.

In an update, police said the person’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Officers said roads are closed in the area and asked motorists to “use alternate routes.”

