Former bus driver charged in connection with alleged sexual assault in Halton Region: police

A former school bus driver in the Halton Region has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.
Halton Regional Police said on Oct. 7, officers arrested 80-year-old Gordon Jack from Aylmer, Ont.
Officers said he has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Read more: Man charged in connection with shooting at Mississauga nightclub: police
According to police, the alleged assault occurred five years ago in Burlington, Ont. Officers said the victim was a youth.
Police said Jack was a bus driver in Burlington and Aylmer.
Investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims.
Police said the accused was released from custody pending a court appearance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments