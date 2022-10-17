Former bus driver charged in connection with alleged sexual assault in Halton Region: police

See more sharing options

A former school bus driver in the Halton Region has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Halton Regional Police said on Oct. 7, officers arrested 80-year-old Gordon Jack from Aylmer, Ont.

Officers said he has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to police, the alleged assault occurred five years ago in Burlington, Ont. Officers said the victim was a youth.

Police said Jack was a bus driver in Burlington and Aylmer.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Police said the accused was released from custody pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.