One dead in motorcycle crash in West Kelowna, B.C.

A 20-year-old woman has died following a motorcycle crash on Westside Road in West Kelowna.
Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, RCMP and other emergency service personnel responded to the collision which involved a motorcycle and a truck on Westside Road.
The crash took place about one kilometre south of the Lake Okanagan Resort.
The motorcycle driver, a 20-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the collision, police said.
The road was closed for most of the day and has since reopened.
Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.
