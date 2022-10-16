Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

One dead in motorcycle crash in West Kelowna, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 5:05 pm
montana View image in full screen
FILE -police lights. MR

A 20-year-old woman has died following a motorcycle crash on Westside Road in West Kelowna.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, RCMP and other emergency service personnel responded to the collision which involved a motorcycle and a truck on Westside Road.

The crash took place about one kilometre south of the Lake Okanagan Resort.

Trending Now

The motorcycle driver, a 20-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the collision, police said.

Read more: Accused West Kelowna, B.C. thief caught with car laden with ill-gotten goods

The road was closed for most of the day and has since reopened.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

 

Advertisement
PoliceCollisionFatal CrashWest KelownaMotorcycle CrashWest Kelowna RCMPWestside Road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers