5 songs you must hear this week: 17 October 2022

The deluge of new fall releases will continue for at least another six weeks. Let’s try and keep our heads above water, shall we?

1. Ghost, Mary on the Cross

Seven Inches of Satanic Panic 7-inch (Loma Vista/Concord)

Recommended If You Like: Swedish ghouls

A funny thing happened on the way to this track, which is actually a digital release from September 2019. Why bring it back? Because it went viral on TikTok when someone slowed down the song by a couple of per cent and set it some visuals to Stranger Things, racking up a cool one billion views in the process. Rather than freak out at the fan, the best course of action was to capitalize by releasing an official version of what they call the “Slowed + Reverb” take of Mary on the Cross. And only digitally, too.

2. Muse, You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Will of the People (QPrime/Warner)

RIYL: Well, it’s that time of the year, right?

I have a feeling that Muse’s had was forced on this one when the song quickly racked up more than five million in a few weeks without any promotion or marketing. Hey, gotta read the room right? And there’s nothing like a song that comes back every season for years and years for some regular royalty payments. By the way, Will of the People debuted at the top of the album charts in ten countries.

3. Maneskin, The Loneliest

Single (Arista)

RIYL: Eurovision?

From Italy. Won Eurovision. Moved to the UK. MTV VMAs scandal. Biggest Eurovision hit in decade. Four billion worldwide streams. One of the most-played bands of 2022. Over 100,000 tickets have been sold for a North American tour that starts in Seattle on October 31. Many shows (including two nights in Toronto and one in Montreal) sold out. Any questions?

4. Jack White, A Tip from Me to You

Entering Heaven Alive (Third Man)

RIYL: Never-ending Jack

This is the first single from the second album released by Jack this year—and it sounds vaguely Bowie-ish, too. After a crazy tour through North America this past summer, Jack wants to maintain momentum as he plays a 60-date tour through the Pacific Rim. He’s never played that part of the world before to this extent. I’ve heard that he’ll be shooting a lot of live video on this leg, too.

5. The Standstills w/Eagles of Death Metal, Motherlode

Single (Frontside)

RIYL: Grinding guitar rock’n’roll

At the height of the pandemic, I was involved in an NGO music project called Unplugged Together with producer David Botrill. One of the bands to help out was The Standstills, a two-piece Oshawa group featuring the husband-and-wife team of Johnny Fox on guitar and Renee Couture on drums. I was most impressed. Now they’ve teamed up with Jesse Hughes and his EoDM crew after a chance meeting in LA. This rocks.