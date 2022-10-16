SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs recall Robertson, Simmonds, Mete from AHL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2022 2:58 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forwards Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds along with defenceman Victor Mete from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on Sunday.

Toronto was provided some cap space to make the moves after goaltender Matt Murray was placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday.

Murray, who was scheduled to start in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, is set to miss at least four weeks with an abductor injury. Erik Kallgren was recalled before the game to serve as a backup to Ilya Samsonov.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs lose first game, look ahead to home opener'
Leafs lose first game, look ahead to home opener
Story continues below advertisement

Simmonds played 72 games with the Leafs last season, recording five goals and 11 assists. The 34-year-old is in his third year with Toronto.

Trending Now

Robertson, 21, flashed his potential in pre-season action, producing one goal and four assists in four outings but was ultimately sent to the Marlies due to not requiring waivers.

Mete signed a one-year deal with Toronto in July after six seasons split between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa. The 24-year-old played 37 games last season with the Senators, recording seven assists on the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2022.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers