Leafs’ Murray out at least four weeks with injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray will miss at least four weeks with an abductor injury, the club announced Saturday.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to start against the Ottawa Senators, but left the morning skate in obvious discomfort and was subsequently placed on long-term injured reserve.

Erik Kallgren was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies to serve as the backup to Ilya Samsonov.

The Leafs bet big on Murray and Samsonov – two goalies with plenty to prove – in the off-season after letting all-star Jack Campbell walk in free agency.

Murray, who was acquired from Ottawa via trade in July, lost Wednesday’s season-opener 4-3 in Montreal, while Samsonov beat Washington 3-2 on Thursday.

Kallgren went 8-4-1 with an .888 save percentage and 3.31 goals-against average with one shutout in 14 games with the Leafs last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15.