Crime

Toronto police charge man, 21, with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 15, 2022 3:35 pm
Abikesh Sorupanathan, 21, was charged, police said. View image in full screen
Abikesh Sorupanathan, 21, was charged, police said. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Toronto police said the investigation took place in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Neilson Road.

Officers alleged that a 15-year-old girl communicated online through social media with a man she did not know. On Jan. 26, at around 5 a.m., police said the girl left her home and met with the man, who she thought was 17.

Trending Now

She got into the car and was given alcohol, police said.

Read more: Police release video of suspect wanted in Toronto sexual assault investigation

Toronto police alleged the girl was sexually assaulted by the man and dropped off near her home.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sept. 5, police from Toronto and York Region said they believed they had identified the man. Abikesh Sorupanathan, 21, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, according to police.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims,” Toronto police said.

