Toronto police charge man, 21, with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Police in Toronto have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Toronto police said the investigation took place in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Neilson Road.

Officers alleged that a 15-year-old girl communicated online through social media with a man she did not know. On Jan. 26, at around 5 a.m., police said the girl left her home and met with the man, who she thought was 17.

She got into the car and was given alcohol, police said.

Toronto police alleged the girl was sexually assaulted by the man and dropped off near her home.

On Sept. 5, police from Toronto and York Region said they believed they had identified the man. Abikesh Sorupanathan, 21, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, according to police.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims,” Toronto police said.