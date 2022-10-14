Man charged after stabbing inside Thorold residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Thorold man is facing charges following a stabbing Thursday night that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Niagara Police say a person was struck with a knife “multiple times” after 6 p.m. at a residence near Collier Road North and Stewart Avenue.

The stabbing victim, who then fled the home and was chased by the attacker, was picked up minutes later by a driver who investigators are characterizing as a “good Samaritan.”

“As the good Samaritan and victim were driving away from the scene, the suspect proceeded to kick the vehicle causing damage,” a Niagara Police spokesperson said in a release.

“The residence was also set on fire by the suspect.”

A 33-year-old Niagara man, who is facing charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, and arson, was arrested on Allanburg Road South near Treeview Park after attempting to flee the scene on foot, police say.

Detectives say the attacker and the victim were known to one another.

One other person was at the home at the time of the alleged attack. That person was uninjured.

The victim remains in hospital suffering from serious non-life-threatening injuries.