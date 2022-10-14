Menu

Canada

Man charged after stabbing inside Thorold residence: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 11:45 am
A Niagara police vehicle. View image in full screen
Niagara Police say they are investigation a stabbing incident in Thorold that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Thorold man is facing charges following a stabbing Thursday night that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Niagara Police say a person was struck with a knife “multiple times” after 6 p.m. at a residence near Collier Road North and Stewart Avenue.

The stabbing victim, who then fled the home and was chased by the attacker, was picked up minutes later by a driver who investigators are characterizing as a “good Samaritan.”

“As the good Samaritan and victim were driving away from the scene, the suspect proceeded to kick the vehicle causing damage,” a Niagara Police spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Police procession leaves Toronto to bring home bodies of slain South Simcoe officers

“The residence was also set on fire by the suspect.”

A 33-year-old Niagara man, who is facing charges of aggravated assault, uttering threats, and arson, was arrested on Allanburg Road South near Treeview Park after attempting to flee the scene on foot, police say.

Detectives say the attacker and the victim were known to one another.

One other person was at the home at the time of the alleged attack. That person was uninjured.

The victim remains in hospital suffering from serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara Region newsthorold newsallanburg road southcollier road northstabbing collier roadstabbing stewart avenuestewart avenuethorold stabbingthrorldtreeview park
