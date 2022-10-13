SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs ink Minten to entry-level deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2022 4:19 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract.

The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals.

Minten, 18, attended this year’s Leafs’ development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs lose first game, look ahead to home opener'
Leafs lose first game, look ahead to home opener
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July.

Trending Now

Minten spent last season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, tallying 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 67 regular-season games.

He added 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 17 playoff appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers