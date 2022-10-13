Okanagan weather: Sunny, warm temperatures in weekend forecast

Sunshine continues to dominate the region, with Thursday’s temperatures reaching the low 20s in the afternoon.
Mainly clear skies on Thursday night will see the mercury dip to around 3 C for Friday morning before rebounding into the low 20s under mainly sunny skies.
Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 12
For Saturday and Sunday, morning temperatures will see low-to-mid single digits, with afternoon highs aiming to crack back into the 20s.
An upper-level ridge of high pressure remains planted over the region, keeping skies beautiful, blue and sunny all weekend long.
The work week ahead will start out on a mostly sunny note, too, with afternoon highs in the upper teens or low 20s.
