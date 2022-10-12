Peel police charge man with first-degree murder of Brampton, Ont. man in 2021

Police in Brampton, Ont., have charged a 20-year-old man with first-degree murder in relation to a shooting reported in September 2021.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to a house on Rushbrook Drive in Brampton on Sept. 22, 2021 at around 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Despite life-saving efforts, the man, who was 26 years old at the time, died.
The victim was named as Guryodh Singh Khattra, whose mother was also wounded during the incident. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.
On Wednesday, more than a year after the fatal shooting, Peel Regional Police announced they had arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.
Police confirmed Jerome Downey-Apple from Brampton had been arrested. He is currently “in custody serving time on unrelated charges.”
— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald
