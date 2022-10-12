Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police charge man with first-degree murder of Brampton, Ont. man in 2021

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 8:26 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Brampton, Ont., have charged a 20-year-old man with first-degree murder in relation to a shooting reported in September 2021.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to a house on Rushbrook Drive in Brampton on Sept. 22, 2021 at around 4:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Read more: Fatal Brampton shooting victim was out on bail after being charged in 2018 with first-degree murder

Despite life-saving efforts, the man, who was 26 years old at the time, died.

The victim was named as Guryodh Singh Khattra, whose mother was also wounded during the incident. Police said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Trending Now

Read more: 26-year-old man dead, woman injured after shooting in Brampton’s north end

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, more than a year after the fatal shooting, Peel Regional Police announced they had arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Police confirmed Jerome Downey-Apple from Brampton had been arrested. He is currently “in custody serving time on unrelated charges.”

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

Guryodh Singh Khattra is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Guryodh Singh Khattra is seen in an undated photo.
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPBrampton shootingRushbrook Drive
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers