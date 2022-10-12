Menu

Crime

Employee of Penticton shelter stabbed by resident; stun gun deployed by police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 1:49 pm
FILE. Penticton RCMP .
FILE. Penticton RCMP . Taya Fast / Global News

An employee of a Penticton shelter was stabbed Sunday by one of the residents.

Police were called to the shelter, which is in the 1700 block of Main Street, after the employee was stabbed and found the attacker had barricaded in herself in her room, RCMP said.

“Police conducted multiple attempts to connect with the woman to de-escalate the situation. In one incident, when police made contact with her she ran at police with another weapon in an attempt to harm the officer,” Const. Dayne Lyons said in a press release.

In turn, an officer used a stun gun on her and she was taken into custody without further injuries to either herself or others.

The BC Prosecution Service has laid charges of assault with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon against Penticton resident Sheri Haselhan, 36.

Haselhan was held in custody over the long weekend and will attend court later Wednesday.

 

