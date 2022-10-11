Youth called in hoax bomb threat at Peterborough auto dealership: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say a recent bomb threat made against a business has been determined to be a hoax.

On Sept. 28, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to report of a bomb placed on the property at the Holiday Ford-Lincoln auto dealership on Lansdowne St. West.

The area was cordoned off for hours and the OPP’s bomb unit was also deployed to investigate.

On Tuesday, police said their investigation into the incident determined the threat was a hoax.

“No charges will be laid due to the person being under the age of 12,” police stated.

“Peterborough police remind residents that calls of this nature are taken very seriously, require significant resources to ensure the safety of the public and officers and can result in criminal charges.”

