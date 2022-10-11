Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth called in hoax bomb threat at Peterborough auto dealership: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 2:51 pm
Peterborough police investigated a bomb threat at Holiday Ford on Sept. 28. On Oct. 11, police say the threat was a hoax by a youth. View image in full screen
Peterborough police investigated a bomb threat at Holiday Ford on Sept. 28. On Oct. 11, police say the threat was a hoax by a youth. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police say a recent bomb threat made against a business has been determined to be a hoax.

On Sept. 28, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to report of a bomb placed on the property at the Holiday Ford-Lincoln auto dealership on Lansdowne St. West.

The area was cordoned off for hours and the OPP’s bomb unit was also deployed to investigate.

Read more: Peterborough police investigate bomb threat made at auto dealership

On Tuesday, police said their investigation into the incident determined the threat was a hoax.

Trending Stories

“No charges will be laid due to the person being under the age of 12,” police stated.

“Peterborough police remind residents that calls of this nature are taken very seriously, require significant resources to ensure the safety of the public and officers and can result in criminal charges.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bomb threat at Peterborough auto dealership' Bomb threat at Peterborough auto dealership
Bomb threat at Peterborough auto dealership – Sep 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagBomb Threat tagPeterbrough bomb threat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers