Comments

Crime

Man arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Brampton, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 12:10 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man is in custody after a vehicle reported stolen was recovered in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said an officer on “proactive patrol” found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a parking lot in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area at around 10:37 a.m.

Police said a man was arrested.

According to police, the officer sustained a minor injury during the arrest and was assessed at the scene.

