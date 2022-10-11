Man arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Brampton, police say

A man is in custody after a vehicle reported stolen was recovered in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet Tuesday, Peel Regional Police said an officer on “proactive patrol” found a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a parking lot in the Airport Road and Countryside Drive area at around 10:37 a.m.
Police said a man was arrested.
According to police, the officer sustained a minor injury during the arrest and was assessed at the scene.
