5 songs you must hear this week: 10 October 2022

Four of the five songs on this week’s list make sense to me. One, however, has been somewhat perplexed. Or maybe it’s just me.

1. Big Wreck, Fear & Cowardice

Big Wreck 7.2 (RPM Promotion/Big Wreck Music)

Recommended If You Like: Hot guitarists

Ian Thornley’s crew are releasing songs from a seventh album bit by bit. Last year, we had an EP entitled 7.1 that featured a couple of singles (Bombs Away and Friends). This year, we’ve seen three songs from the inevitably-named 7.2. From what I’ve been able to piece together, everything will eventually be collected on a full album entitled Big Wreck 7. Interesting strategy for the digital era. And if this song doesn’t have you thinking of Chris Cornell…

2. Ging, Miracles

We’re Here, My Dear (Ging Recordings)

RIYL: Psych-disco

Ging, the Toronto artist formerly known as Frank Dukes, has been working as a producer since he was a teenager. His credits include The Weeknd, Drake, Rihanna, SZA, Ghostface Killah, and Kanye…so, yeah. This debut album of solo stuff will be available on November 4. And just so we’re clear, his new name is pronounced “King.”

3. Arctic Monkeys, Body Paint

The Car (Frontside)

RIYL: Bands that confound expectations

Four years after the release of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, expectations for new music from the Arctic Monkeys were running pretty high. Then at the end of August, they dropped a down-tempo orchestral song called There’s Better be a Mirror Ball. Pretty, but not the usual Monkeys fare. Maybe, I thought, the second single will be different. Answer: Not really. Interesting move.

4. LCD Soundsystem, New Body Rhumba

Single (DFA)

RIYL: Unretirments

Just like Tom Brady, James Murphy can’t seem to make retirement stick. Then again, it has been five years, so maybe Murphy got bored not being in his band, so he needs something to occupy this time. This song will appear in an upcoming film called White Noise, which is described as “an apocalyptic black comedy” based on a 1986 novel by Don DeLillo. With a release date set for November 25, it’s time to get the word out on this song.

5. BoyWithUke ft. Oliver Tree, Sick of U

Single (Republic/Universal Music Canada)

RIYL: TikTok hits

Who is this BoyWithUke guy? Great question. He’s a total DIY artist who never shows his face and records everything at home on Garageband (pretty impressive, given that Garageband usually doesn’t result in production this strong.) Beyond that, we have no clue who this dude is other than he’s racked up millions of plays on TikTok. This song is pretty sweary, so there seem to be gaps in the vocals of the mix sent to radio, it’s because it had to be edited for radio airplay. After a couple of listens, you’ll be able to fill in the blanks. Beware: This it the full unexpurgated verson.

