Sports

Leafs sign Aston-Reese to one-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2022 4:50 pm

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630.

The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
