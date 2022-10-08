Maple Leafs sting Red Wings in pre-season finale

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored twice to help the Toronto Maple Leafs clobber the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in their pre-season finale on Saturday.

Matthews converted passing plays from Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly for two power-play goals in the third period for the Maple Leafs (5-2-0).

It was Matthews’ only two goals in three pre-season games. Marner had three power-play assists in the third period.

Nylander tied the game in the first period after Pius Suter gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. The Maple Leafs second-liner scored again on the power play midway through the final period for his fourth of the pre-season.

The Maple Leafs’ lineup included their top line of Matthews, Marner and Michael Bunting, as well as regulars William Nylander, Alexander Kerfoot, Rielly and TJ Brodie. Projected No. 1 goalie Matt Murray went the distance, making 19 saves.

Toronto outshot its opponents 26-19 before 18,347 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Red Wings (3-5-0) went with a handful of NHLers, but primarily players destined for the AHL.

Denis Malgin scored Toronto’s go-ahead goal midway through the second period, breezing past Detroit defender Wyatt Newpower.

Malgin, a former teammate of Matthews when the two played in Switzerland for Zurich, continued his sound training camp with four goals in six games.

After two seasons in Switzerland, he hoped to work his way back to the NHL. He also played for Switzerland in the Winter Olympics in Beijing last February.

With Pierre Engvall and Jake Muzzin returning to the lineup after injuries, the remaining hurt Maple Leafs includes captain John Tavares (oblique) and depth defencemen Timothy Liljegren (hernia surgery), Jordie Benn (groin), Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) and Victor Mete. He hurt his leg blocking a Nick Robertson shot in practice on Friday.

CAPTAIN IMPROVING

There is a slim chance Tavares could be ready for Wednesday’s season opener. He resumed skating last Monday after suffering his injury in the pre-season opener on Sept. 24 and participated in the Maple Leafs’ optional skate on Saturday morning.

However, with Toronto’s heavy workload to begin the season with four games in six nights, his status will be evaluated daily this week.

The initial diagnosis had Tavares out for three weeks which would be this Saturday when Toronto entertains the Ottawa Senators.

UP NEXT

The Maple Leafs have Sunday off before two days of preparation for their 106th season opener against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Wednesday. They open at home against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

