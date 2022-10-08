Car crosses centre line, hits dump truck in Cambridge, sending 1 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in the north end of Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to an area of Allendale Rd. and Fountain St. N around 9 a.m. Friday where they found a vehicle colliding with a dump truck.

Investigators say the vehicle was going south on Fountain when it crossed the centre line and struck the northbound dump truck.

They say the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old Waterloo man, was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.