Traffic

Car crosses centre line, hits dump truck in Cambridge, sending 1 to hospital

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 8, 2022 12:01 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in the north end of Cambridge.

Emergency crews were called to an area of Allendale Rd. and Fountain St. N around 9 a.m. Friday where they found a vehicle colliding with a dump truck.

Investigators say the vehicle was going south on Fountain when it crossed the centre line and struck the northbound dump truck.

Read more: 2 women pronounced dead following Thursday afternoon crash in North Dumfries

They say the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Cambridge, was taken by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 58-year-old Waterloo man, was not hurt.

The road was closed for several hours.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.

