Crime

Waterloo police investigate carjacking case in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 6:14 pm
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect in a carjacking case in Cambridge.

Investigators say an unknown male went up to an unsuspecting driver sitting in a vehicle in the North and Hedley Street area around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

They say the suspect brandished a black handgun and demanded that the driver leave the vehicle.

Read more: Cambridge woman faces assault charges in an incident in Guelph

The driver complied and exited the vehicle, and the suspect drove off heading south on Hedley.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have video footage in the area between 9:20 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

