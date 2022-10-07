Advance polling begins Saturday in 2022 London, Ont. municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., voters looking to cast their ballot early in the upcoming municipal election can do so starting this weekend as advance polls open across the city.

Advance polling begins on Saturday, and continues from Oct. 11 to 15, with polls open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., city officials say.

Early voters can cast a ballot at 10 advance polling locations in the city, including city hall, Fanshawe College’s student centre building, and Western University’s UCC building.

Poll locations also include the Cherryhill, East London, Masonville, and Sherwood Forest library branches, as well as Northland Mall, the Startech.com Community Centre, and the South London Community Centre.

Some poll locations are only open on certain days.

Story continues below advertisement

London voters are reminded to bring ID and their voter information card if they received one in the mail, the city says.

Voters can also cast a ballot by mail, provided they applied before the Sept. 30 deadline. Mail-in ballots need to be marked and returned before Oct. 17. Election day itself is on Oct. 24.

Ten candidates are vying to be the city’s next mayor, while 61 others are running in 13 ward races across the city.

A list of candidates and a map of the city’s wards can be found on the city’s website, along with other election-related information.

1:51 Diwali and Municipal Election dates clash, causing concern about voter turnout Diwali and Municipal Election dates clash, causing concern about voter turnout