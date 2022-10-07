Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 12:21 pm
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A signboard displays the TSX close in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index slipped more than 200 points in late-morning trading, dragged down by industrials and financials, as U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 243.61 points at 18,735.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 426.77 points at 29,500.17. The S&P 500 index was down 73.88 points at 3,670.64, while the Nasdaq composite was down 326.30 points at 10,747.01.

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points in late morning trading

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.04 cents US compared with 72.89 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$2.98 at US$91.43 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 21 cents at US$6.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.30 at US$1709.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down almost five cents at US$3.39 a pound.

