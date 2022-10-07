Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Quebec unions say they don’t have time to help students’ brush teeth

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 12:19 pm
Teachers say they don't have time to supervise children brushing their teeth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson. View image in full screen
Teachers say they don't have time to supervise children brushing their teeth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson

Quebec’s teachers say they don’t have time to supervise children brushing their teeth every day.

Teachers unions say their members have high enough workloads and that now is not the time to be saddling them with the responsibility of making sure their students’ mouths are clean.

Read more: Removing the barriers: How to find and provide dental care for children with autism

The unions are reacting to a program that is slowly rolling out across the province, in which teachers are required to ensure students brush their teeth for two minutes every day.

Josee Scalabrini, president of the Federation des syndicats de l’enseignement, which represents 87,000 teachers, says the program is a good idea but entirely unrealistic.

Trending Stories

Read more: Dentists seeing ‘mask mouth’ and stress-related issues during COVID-19 pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

Another union, Federation autonome de l’enseignement, which counts more than 60,000 members, says the requirements for the program are completely disconnected from the reality in schools.

The program –for daycares and primary schools– was developed by the Health Department in 2017 but was slow to be implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Studies show more Canadians grinding their teeth' Studies show more Canadians grinding their teeth
Studies show more Canadians grinding their teeth – Aug 3, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec education tagQuebec teachers tagOral Hygiene tagFédération autonome de l'enseignement tagQuebec health department tagFédération des syndicats de l'enseignement tagTeeth brushing in schools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers