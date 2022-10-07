Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Toronto apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a fire at a residential building.

Toronto Fire said they were called to a 15 floor building near Blackthorne Avenue and Venn Crescent, in the Eglinton Avenue and Caledonia Road area, at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson said firefighters were met with heavy smoke on the 14th floor.

They said crews also found one person without any vital signs prompting firefighters to administer CPR.

The person was then transferred to Toronto paramedics for care, fire officials said.

Toronto Paramedics said they transported a man with critical injuries to hospital.

The fire was knocked down fairly quickly and that it was contained to one unit.

