Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Toronto apartment fire

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 7:23 am
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Officials say a man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a fire at a residential building.

Toronto Fire said they were called to a 15 floor building near Blackthorne Avenue and Venn Crescent, in the Eglinton Avenue and Caledonia Road area, at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson said firefighters were met with heavy smoke on the 14th floor.

They said crews also found one person without any vital signs prompting firefighters to administer CPR.

Read more: North York fire causes roof to partially collapse, Toronto Fire says

The person was then transferred to Toronto paramedics for care, fire officials said.

Trending Stories

Toronto Paramedics said they transported a man with critical injuries to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was knocked down fairly quickly and that it was contained to one unit.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagFire tagToronto tagToronto Fire tagFire Toronto tagBlackthorne Avenue tagVenn Crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers