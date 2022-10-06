Peterborough man arrested for wielding knife in Millennium Park

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing weapon and drug charges following an incident in the downtown on Wednesday evening.
Around 6 p.m. Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man carrying a knife who was involved in an altercation in the area of Millennium Park. No one was injured in the incident.
Read more: Security guards in downtown Peterborough assaulted, threatened in separate incidents: police
Officers located the suspect nearby in the area of King and George streets. He was taken into custody and a knife matching the description given to police was located nearby.
During a search after his arrest, officers also located 118.6 grams of cannabis.
The 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place and failure to comply with a probation order.
The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
Other police briefs on Wednesday, Oct. 5:
- A 21-year-old Marmora woman was charged with break and enter and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000 in connection to a break-in at a residence in the area of Lake and George streets.
- A 19-year-old Peterborough man was charged with stunt driving after a vehicle was clocked going 117km/h in a 50km/h zone on Lansdowne Street West near Westridge Boulevard. The driver was also charged with failing to surrender permit and was issued an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
- A 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving and other driving infractions including driving while under suspension after falling off his motorcycle l in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets. The accused was issued a 90-day automatic licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
Comments