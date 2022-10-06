Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested for wielding knife in Millennium Park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 4:53 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges following an incident in the downtown on Oct. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges following an incident in the downtown on Oct. 5, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A  Peterborough, Ont., man is facing weapon and drug charges following an incident in the downtown on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a man carrying a knife who was involved in an altercation in the area of Millennium Park. No one was injured in the incident.

Read more: Security guards in downtown Peterborough assaulted, threatened in separate incidents: police

Officers located the suspect nearby in the area of King and George streets. He was taken into custody and a knife matching the description given to police was located nearby.

During a search after his arrest, officers also located 118.6 grams of cannabis.

The 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place and failure to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Other police briefs on Wednesday, Oct. 5:

  • A 21-year-old Marmora woman was charged with break and enter and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000 in connection to a break-in at a residence in the area of Lake and George streets.
  • A 19-year-old Peterborough man was charged with stunt driving after a vehicle was clocked going 117km/h in a 50km/h zone on Lansdowne Street West near Westridge Boulevard.  The driver was also charged with failing to surrender permit and was issued an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
  • A 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving and other driving infractions including driving while under suspension after falling off his motorcycle l in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets. The accused was issued a 90-day automatic licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
Click to play video: 'Coverage gaps, crime hot spots key issues in updating Peterborough CCTV cameras' Coverage gaps, crime hot spots key issues in updating Peterborough CCTV cameras
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough tagPeterborough Police tagArrest tagMotorcycle Crash tagWeapons tagStunt driving tagDrug charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers