Crime

Police investigate after boy sexually assaulted, threatened on Halifax trail

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 6' Global News Morning Halifax: October 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a trail in the Clayton Park area.

In a release, police say the assault happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Mainland Commons trail near Westridge Drive.

“A man approached a 15-year-old male youth who was not known to him, threatened him and touched him in a sexual manner,” the release said. “The youth left the area and reported the incident to a trusted adult.”

Read more: Halifax police investigating after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Dartmouth

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s, about 5’6 with a medium build, wrinkled face and short grey hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange long-sleeved waffle-knit shirt, oversized grey jeans and black slip-on shoes with no laces.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

