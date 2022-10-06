Police investigate after boy sexually assaulted, threatened on Halifax trail

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a trail in the Clayton Park area.

In a release, police say the assault happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Mainland Commons trail near Westridge Drive.

“A man approached a 15-year-old male youth who was not known to him, threatened him and touched him in a sexual manner,” the release said. “The youth left the area and reported the incident to a trusted adult.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s, about 5’6 with a medium build, wrinkled face and short grey hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing an orange long-sleeved waffle-knit shirt, oversized grey jeans and black slip-on shoes with no laces.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police by calling 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).