Man with knife arrested and charged after refusal to leave Kamloops, B.C. school property

An alarming incident at a Kamloops, B.C., school has resulted in a man being arrested and charged.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to a school on McGill Road. They were told a man was refusing to leave the school property.

Officers quickly recognized the suspect as “being on release conditions which included not to be at a school or playground,” police said.

Once the man was arrested, police said they found a knife.

Kamloops’ Samuel Robert Theodore Moller, 35, is charged with mischief, possession of a knife for dangerous purposes, failure to comply with an undertaking by attending a school or playground and failure to comply with an undertaking by possessing a knife.

