Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man with knife arrested and charged after refusal to leave Kamloops, B.C. school property

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 10:56 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
A Kamloops man has been arrested after refusing to leave a school property, police said. File/Getty

An alarming incident at a Kamloops, B.C., school has resulted in a man being arrested and charged.

Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to a school on McGill Road. They were told a man was refusing to leave the school property.

Read more: 3 arrested after Kamloops, B.C. seizure of drugs, cash in vehicle stop

Officers quickly recognized the suspect as “being on release conditions which included not to be at a school or playground,” police said.

Once the man was arrested, police said they found a knife.

Kamloops’ Samuel Robert Theodore Moller, 35, is charged with mischief, possession of a knife for dangerous purposes, failure to comply with an undertaking by attending a school or playground and failure to comply with an undertaking by possessing a knife.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'One man charged with two Vancouver knife attacks' One man charged with two Vancouver knife attacks
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kamloops tagBC RCMP tagKamloops RCMP tagMan Arrested tagKamloops crime tagKamloops School tagman at school tagman with knife at school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers