Motorcycle rider taken to Toronto trauma centre after Wednesday evening collision

A motorcycle rider is in hospital after a collision in Toronto on Wednesday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Craigton Drive at around 7:34 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a motorcycle was involved in the collision, which closed Victoria Park Avenue northbound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man had been transported from the scene to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

