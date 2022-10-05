Menu

Motorcycle rider taken to Toronto trauma centre after Wednesday evening collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 8:50 pm
A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital after a collision in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Craigton Drive. View image in full screen
A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital after a collision in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Craigton Drive. Max Trotta/Global News

A motorcycle rider is in hospital after a collision in Toronto on Wednesday evening, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Craigton Drive at around 7:34 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said a motorcycle was involved in the collision, which closed Victoria Park Avenue northbound.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man had been transported from the scene to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

