Crime

Guelph man accused of murder faces fresh charges in another police investigation

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 12:47 pm
A Guelph police cruiser in file photo. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser in file photo. Guelph Police / File

Guelph Police Service are laying additional charges on a Guelph man who is currently in custody on a murder charge.

The 43-year-old was charged with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a business near the intersections of Wellington and Wyndham streets back in July.

Investigators say the man is now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

The charges stem from an unrelated investigation back in May where a man was found severely injured and left with permanent physical damage inside a downtown apartment complex.

The man will be in a Guelph court on Oct. 14.

