Guelph man accused of murder faces fresh charges in another police investigation

Guelph Police Service are laying additional charges on a Guelph man who is currently in custody on a murder charge.

The 43-year-old was charged with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a business near the intersections of Wellington and Wyndham streets back in July.

Investigators say the man is now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges stem from an unrelated investigation back in May where a man was found severely injured and left with permanent physical damage inside a downtown apartment complex.

The man will be in a Guelph court on Oct. 14.

