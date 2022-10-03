Menu

Crime

6 Ottawa youths charged in hate motivated assault, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 3:40 pm
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Police say six youths have been charged following what they call a hate-motivated assault near a high school in Ottawa last month.

Ottawa police say the assault took place near Gloucester High School on Sept. 8.

They say six youths have been charged with multiple hate-motivated offences including robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and intimidation by violence.

Read more: Ottawa man facing charges in human trafficking investigation in Halton Region

A video shared on social media last month showed a group pushing a teen to the ground before kicking and beating him.

Trending Stories

A group of parents with children who study at Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools say in a petition that the victim is a Syrian immigrant and called on the board and the Ontario government to take “actual steps” to protect students from hate-motivated violence.

Story continues below advertisement

The school board and the education minister’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
