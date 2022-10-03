6 Ottawa youths charged in hate motivated assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say six youths have been charged following what they call a hate-motivated assault near a high school in Ottawa last month.

Ottawa police say the assault took place near Gloucester High School on Sept. 8.

They say six youths have been charged with multiple hate-motivated offences including robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and intimidation by violence.

A video shared on social media last month showed a group pushing a teen to the ground before kicking and beating him.

A group of parents with children who study at Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools say in a petition that the victim is a Syrian immigrant and called on the board and the Ontario government to take “actual steps” to protect students from hate-motivated violence.

The school board and the education minister’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.