Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points as oil tops US$80 a barrel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 11:43 am
A sign board displays the TSX as women walk past the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX as women walk past the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose to top US$80 a barrel helped Canada’s main stock index surge more than 400 points higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 413.97 points at 18,858.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 668.77 points at 29,394.28. The S&P 500 index was up 74.84 points at 3,660.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 175.65 points at 10,751.27.

Trending Stories

Read more: S&P/TSX composite ekes out barest of gains on day but down for the quarter

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.26 cents US compared with 72.96 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$3.08 at US$82.57 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 37 cents at US$6.40 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$26.20 at US$1,698.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.41 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
money tagTSX tagstock market tagS&P tagToronto stock market tagtoronto stocks tagnorth american stocks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers