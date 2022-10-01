Junior hockey: Rockets fall to Cougars, Vees pound Silverbacks

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

PRINCE GEORGE 6, KELOWNA 3

The Kelowna Rockets started strong and ended strong. But what happened in between on Friday night resulted in a stinging loss.

At Prince George, the Rockets opened the scoring midway through the first period but then surrendered six straight goals en route to a 6-3 loss to the Cougars.

Down 6-1 heading into the third, Kelowna made some amends by scoring twice, but the damage had been done despite the Rockets outshooting their hosts 37-24.

Andrew Cristall, with a highlight-reel goal at 13:54 of the first period, as he deked a defenceman before scoring, Jake Poole, at 2:27 of the third, and Rilen Kovacevic, at 14:21 scored for Kelowna (0-1-1-0).

Hudson Thorton, with two goals, Ethan Samson, Fisher O’Brien, Noah Boyko and Riley Heidt scored for Prince George (2-1-0-0).

The Cougars led 2-1 after the first period, with those two goals coming just 17 seconds apart, power-play goals during five-on-three action at 17:01, then 17:17. Prince George then tacked on four even-strength goals in the second.

Kelowna’s starting goalie, Jari Kykkanen, stopped 16 of 22 shots over 40 minutes, with backup Nicholas Cristiano turning aside the two shots he faced in the third. For the Cougars, Ty Young made 34 saves on 37 shots.

The Rockets were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Cougars were 2-for-5. Friday’s attendance was 2,008.

The two teams meet again Saturday night in Prince George.

Friday’s results

Everett 4, Tri-City 2

Lethbridge 5, Medicine Hat 4

Moose Jaw 4, Prince Albert 3

Winnipeg 5, Swift Current 0

Vancouver 4, Victoria 1

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Regina at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Regina at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

PENTICTON 6, SALMON ARM 1

At Salmon Arm, the Vees were dynamic at both ends of the ice en route to a lopsided win over the Silverbacks on Friday night.

Billy Norcross, Josh Nadeau, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Bradly Nadeau, Joshua Niedermayer and Aydar Suniev scored for Penticton (3-0-0-0-0), which led 3-1 after the second period following a scoreless first.

Isaac Lambert, at 9:01 of the second to make it 1-1, had the lone goal for Salmon Arm (2-1-0-0-0), which was outshot 39-14.

Luca Di Pasquo stopped 13 of 14 shots for the Vees. For the Silverbacks, Matthew Tovell made 26 saves on 32 shots before giving way to backup Carter Richardson, who was 7-for-7 in relief.

Penticton was 1-for-7 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 1-for-2.

PRINCE GEORGE 4, VERNON 2

At Prince George, the Spruce Kings scored twice in the first, then twice more in the second in a two-goal win over the visiting Vipers.

Ty Gagno, Ben LeFranc, John Herrington and Jake Schneider scored for Prince George (3-0-0-0-0), which led 2-1 and 4-1 at the period breaks.

Luke Pakaluk and Isaac Tremblay replied for Vernon (0-3-0-0-0), which was outshot 31-18.

Jordan Fairlie stopped 16 shots for the Spruce Kings, with Roan Clarke turning aside 27 shots.

Prince George was 3-for-10 on the power play while Vernon was 2-for-5.

WEST KELOWNA 7, WENATCHEE 4

At West Kelowna, Jaiden Moriello scored twice for the Warriors in a three-goal win over the visiting Wild.

Alex Van Houtte-Cachero, Rylee Hlusiak, Isaiah Norlin, Michael Salandra and Matthew Fusco also scored for West Kelowna (3-0-0-0-0).

Jonathan Horn, with two goals, Gabe Dombrowski and Christian Kim replied for Wenatchee (0-1-0-1-0), which trailed 1-0 and 5-2 at the period breaks.

Justin Katz stopped 27 of 31 shots for the Warriors, with Owen Millward turning aside 29 of 36 shots for the Wild.

West Kelowna was 5-for-9 on the power play while Wenatchee was 0-for-4.

Friday’s results

Merritt 4, Coquitlam 3

Cowichan Valley 3, Alberni Valley 1

Powell River 6, Nanaimo 4

Cranbrook 3, Trail 1

Surrey 1, Chilliwack 0

Saturday’s games

Merritt at Chilliwack, 6 p.m.

Wenatchee at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Trail at Cranbrook, 6 p.m.

Powell River at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Langley at Cowichan Valley, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Nanaimo, 7 p.m.

Vernon at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Penticton at West Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Langley at Victoria, 2 p.m.

Surrey at Coquitlam, 3 p.m.

Friday’s results

Kimberley 6, Chase 5

Princeton 5, 100 Mile House 4

Revelstoke 1, Kamloops 0

Fernie 3, Kelowna 0

Golden 6, North Okanagan 1

Saturday’s games

Chase at Columbia Valley, 6 p.m.

Fernie at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Kimberley at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.

Creston Valley at nelson, 7 p.m.

Castlegar at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Sicamous at North Okanagan, 7:15 p.m.

Golden at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

100 Mile House at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Kamloops at Sicamous, 2 p.m.

Fernie at Osoyoos, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Forks at Nelson, 7 p.m.

