Okanagan weather: Sunny start to the first week of October

October is staying sunny.
Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will stick around on Monday with an afternoon high temperature coming in at around the mid-20s .
Again on Tuesday, sunny skies dominate and cool early morning temperatures will surge back up into the mid-20s in the afternoon.
Sunshine returns on Wednesday before a return to partly to mostly sunny skies to finish the week.
Afternoon highs will settle into the mid-20s through the period.
Trending Stories
Thanksgiving long weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with daytime highs in the 20s under a mix of sun and cloud.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments