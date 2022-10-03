Okanagan weather: Sunny start to the first week of October

Send this page to someone via email

October is staying sunny.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will stick around on Monday with an afternoon high temperature coming in at around the mid-20s .

Again on Tuesday, sunny skies dominate and cool early morning temperatures will surge back up into the mid-20s in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday before a return to partly to mostly sunny skies to finish the week.

Afternoon highs will settle into the mid-20s through the period.

Thanksgiving long weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with daytime highs in the 20s under a mix of sun and cloud.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

