Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunny start to the first week of October

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 1:59 pm
A few higher thin clouds Tuesday won't completely obscure the sun shining through. View image in full screen
A few higher thin clouds Tuesday won't completely obscure the sun shining through. SkyTracker Weather

October is staying sunny.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will stick around on Monday with an afternoon high temperature coming in at around the mid-20s .

Again on Tuesday, sunny skies dominate and cool early morning temperatures will surge back up into the mid-20s in the afternoon.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday before a return to partly to mostly sunny skies to finish the week.

Afternoon highs will settle into the mid-20s through the period.

Trending Stories

Thanksgiving long weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with daytime highs in the 20s under a mix of sun and cloud.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

