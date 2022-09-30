18-year-old arrested, man dies after disturbance at Brantford home: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to a homicide investigation, according to the Brantford police.

They say emergency services were called to a disturbance at a home on Henry Street near Stanley Avenue on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the 18-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and that there is no further threat to public safety as a result of the incident.

They say the matter remains under investigation and more details would be forthcoming when they are available.