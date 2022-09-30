18-year-old arrested, man dies after disturbance at Brantford home: police

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to a homicide investigation, according to the Brantford police.
They say emergency services were called to a disturbance at a home on Henry Street near Stanley Avenue on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m.
When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the 18-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and that there is no further threat to public safety as a result of the incident.
They say the matter remains under investigation and more details would be forthcoming when they are available.
