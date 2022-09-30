Menu

Crime

18-year-old arrested, man dies after disturbance at Brantford home: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 10:12 am
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to a homicide investigation, according to the Brantford police. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to a homicide investigation, according to the Brantford police. Don Mitchell / Global News

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to a homicide investigation, according to the Brantford police.

They say emergency services were called to a disturbance at a home on Henry Street near Stanley Avenue on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Police charge second man tied to fatal May assault in Brantford, Ont. skateboard park

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Read more: Police in Brantford, Guelph and Brant County seize large amount of drugs in raid

Police say the 18-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and that there is no further threat to public safety as a result of the incident.

They say the matter remains under investigation and more details would be forthcoming when they are available.

