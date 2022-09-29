Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in North York

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 9:18 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in North York on Wednesday night.

Police said it was around 8:15 p.m. when they were called to Wilson Avenue, near Dallner Road, for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Investigators said a pedestrian was crossing in the area when a vehicle travelling eastbound on Wilson Avenue hit the pedestrian in the southmost lane.

A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Read more: Police looking for driver after following, striking pedestrian in Toronto

The driver and the vehicle did not remain at the scene following the collision, investigators said.

Police are asking any residents who may have dash camera footage or witnesses the crash to contact them.

