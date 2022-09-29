Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in North York on Wednesday night.

Police said it was around 8:15 p.m. when they were called to Wilson Avenue, near Dallner Road, for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Investigators said a pedestrian was crossing in the area when a vehicle travelling eastbound on Wilson Avenue hit the pedestrian in the southmost lane.

A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver and the vehicle did not remain at the scene following the collision, investigators said.

Police are asking any residents who may have dash camera footage or witnesses the crash to contact them.