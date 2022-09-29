Okanagan weather: Warm, sunny start to October

Send this page to someone via email

It was a cloudy start on Thursday, with the weather forecast calling for a chance of showers before skies clear and sunshine returns in the afternoon.

After reaching daytime highs in the mid-20s, the mercury will dip towards overnight single digits.

For Friday, sunny skies will return to start the final day of September, along with an afternoon high of around 24 C.

October begins this weekend with beautiful blue skies and sunshine. Daytime highs will reach the mid-20s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies continue under a ridge of high pressure into the first week of October, with afternoon highs in the mid-20s — a whopping 5 to 7 degrees above average.

