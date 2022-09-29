Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm, sunny start to October

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 2:02 pm
Okanagan weather: Warm, sunny start to October - image View image in full screen

It was a cloudy start on Thursday, with the weather forecast calling for a chance of showers before skies clear and sunshine returns in the afternoon.

After reaching daytime highs in the mid-20s, the mercury will dip towards overnight single digits.

For Friday, sunny skies will return to start the final day of September, along with an afternoon high of around 24 C.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 28
Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 28

October begins this weekend with beautiful blue skies and sunshine. Daytime highs will reach the mid-20s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies continue under a ridge of high pressure into the first week of October, with afternoon highs in the mid-20s — a whopping 5 to 7 degrees above average.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

