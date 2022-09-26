Police, paramedics respond to reports of person hit by TTC bus in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Scarborough after a bus reportedly struck a pedestrian.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said they received reports the collision involved a TTC bus and a pedestrian.

Neither police nor paramedics confirmed the pedestrian’s condition but paramedics said one person was transported to a local trauma centre.

The intersection was closed following the collision.

