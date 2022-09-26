Police, paramedics respond to reports of person hit by TTC bus in Scarborough

Toronto emergency services are on the scene of an incident in Scarborough after a bus reportedly struck a pedestrian.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.
Police said they received reports the collision involved a TTC bus and a pedestrian.
Neither police nor paramedics confirmed the pedestrian’s condition but paramedics said one person was transported to a local trauma centre.
The intersection was closed following the collision.
