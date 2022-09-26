Hello I’m Kelly

Hey Fresh Fam I have already been here a month! Thanks for hanging out with me! A little bit about myself…I am an absolute animal lover and I have a pet rabbit! Her name is Mochita and I treat her like my child. She is my bestfriend and most of my life revolves around her. I also love adventure whether it’s hitting up Canada’s Wonderland, going on zip lines, or jumping off a cliff into water…I love a good adrenaline rush! Here’s a little Q & A to get to know a little more about me.

The holiday you enjoy most? (And why)

I honestly enjoy all the holidays. I really like to be festive about them and I always decorate my apartment for them too! I also love the holidays because it’s always nice to get together with family.

What superpower would you pick and why?

I would love to have the power to be invisible because then I could spook people whenever I wanted.

What makes you sick? As in, completely and utterly disgusted?

Mistreatment of animals.

Have you ever seen a ghost?

No and I am conflicted on whether I would want to see one or not. I think it would be cool but also a little terrifying.

What is the hardest truth you’ve ever had to tell?

Tell my cousin’s GF that he had another girl sleeping at our house….my whole family was so mad at me…but after that the relationship ended as he found out she was cheating too!

Feel free to copy and paste the questions for yourself to answer as I would like to get to know you too! You can send them to me via E-Mail kelly.gill@corusent.com.