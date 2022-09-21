Vancouver police seek man with Alzheimer’s missing for 1 week

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Police said Brian Barbour was last seen Sept. 14, leaving his building near East Hastings Street and Hawkes Avenue.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Investigators say Barbour virtually never leaves his home and relies on neighbours for support.

Story continues below advertisement

His sudden disappearance is out of character, police said, adding he may have trouble finding his way home.

Barbour is described as five-foot-seven and 150 pounds with long grey hair and a full beard.

He was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket, grey shoes and a black baseball cap with white writing on it.

He left his home with a red 10-speed bike with straight handlebars and a black milk crate attached to the back.

Anyone who sees Barbour or finds his bike is asked to call 911 and remain with him until help arrives.