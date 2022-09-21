Menu

Crime

Vancouver police seek man with Alzheimer’s missing for 1 week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 10:49 pm
Anyone who sees Brian Barbour is asked to call 911 and wait with him until help arrives. View image in full screen
Anyone who sees Brian Barbour is asked to call 911 and wait with him until help arrives. Vancouver police

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 67-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Police said Brian Barbour was last seen Sept. 14, leaving his building near East Hastings Street and Hawkes Avenue.

Investigators say Barbour virtually never leaves his home and relies on neighbours for support.

His sudden disappearance is out of character, police said, adding he may have trouble finding his way home.

Barbour is described as five-foot-seven and 150 pounds with long grey hair and a full beard.

He was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket, grey shoes and a black baseball cap with white writing on it.

He left his home with a red 10-speed bike with straight handlebars and a black milk crate attached to the back.

Anyone who sees Barbour or finds his bike is asked to call 911 and remain with him until help arrives.

