Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Bertrand Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue, at around noon for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the injuries to the pedestrian appeared to be serious and that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Road closures are in effect in the area, including for TTC routes.

COLLISION:

Kennedy Rd + Bertrand Av

12pm

– Pedestrian struck

– Police are on scene with @TorontoMedics

– Injuries appear serious

– Driver remained on scene

– Expect road closures in the area @TTCnotices#GO1831945

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 20, 2022

