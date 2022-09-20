Menu

Comments

Traffic

Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 1:26 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Bertrand Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue, at around noon for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said the injuries to the pedestrian appeared to be serious and that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Read more: Man in his 40s stabbed at Scarborough apartment building

Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Road closures are in effect in the area, including for TTC routes.

