Man suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police say a pedestrian has serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Bertrand Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue, at around noon for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Police said the injuries to the pedestrian appeared to be serious and that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Paramedics said they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Road closures are in effect in the area, including for TTC routes.
