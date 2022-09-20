HKPR to host reduced-cost rabies vaccination clinics in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit is teaming with select veterinarians to host reduced-cost rabies vaccination clinics on Oct. 1.

It’s the first time the clinics have been held in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clinics will be held in Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. No clinics are available in Haliburton County as a participating veterinarian could not be found, the health unit stated.

The clinics — which will be $40 per animal — will be hosted at the following locations:

Northumberland County

Brighton — Presqu’ile Animal Hospital (46 Prince Edward St.), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or while supplies last)

Campbellford — English Line Veterinary Services (527 County Rd. 38), 9 a.m. to noon

Port Hope — Dale Veterinary Clinic (121 Toronto Rd., Unit 131), 2 to 5 p.m. (registration starts at 1:30 p.m.) and Ganaraska Animal Clinic (146 Rose Glen Rd. S.), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m

City of Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay — Kawartha Animal Hospital (130 Angeline St. S.), 8 a.m. to noon

Fenelon Falls — Fenelon Animal Clinic (474 County Rd. 121), 9 a.m. to noon

The health unit says no appointments are necessary and the clinics are cash only. Pet owners are urged to keep dogs on leashes and cats in carriers, and also bring proof of their pet’s most recent rabies vaccination, if possible. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, with masks required to be worn indoors and recommended if unable to physically distance.

“If you are a pet owner who faces financial challenges, then the reduced-cost rabies vaccination clinics are for you,” said Richard Ovcharovich, the health unit’s manager of health protection. “Rabies is fatal, so getting pets vaccinated is an important part of caring for animals and being a responsible pet owner. By vaccinating your four-legged friend, you are also protecting the health of your family and loved ones.”

In each of the past three years, the health unit says it has investigated more than 600 animal bite/scratch incidents within its jurisdiction. Rabies is transmitted to humans when there is contact with the saliva of an infected animal via a bite, lick or scratch.